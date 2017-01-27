How a Google Doc grew into an anti-Trump political movement

It started with a tweet and a Google Doc full of typos. Now it’s a national organization called Indivisible with over 4,500 local affiliates committed to overturning Republican control of Congress . If the strategy sounds familiar, that’s because the group, led by former Democrat congressional staffers, is taking the playbook from the Tea Party’s success in retaking Congress from the Democrats after Obama’s election.

The liberal playbook, called Indivisible Guide, was cobbled together as a crowdsourced Google Doc among about 30 people between Thanksgiving and Christmas, going live on December 14. “We thought that we could help people to understand the daily actions that they could take to really make a difference,” says Sarah Dohl, one of the cofounders. Some of it was common sense: Don’t waste time calling House Speaker Paul Ryan if you don’t live in his congressional district. Focus instead on lobbying your own members of Congress, especially in person at their local office and public events.

Today the group became a formal organization, filing for nonprofit status. Dohl says that over 600,000 people have come to the site looking for an affiliate to sign up with.