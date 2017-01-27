advertisement
Kremlin: Putin and Trump will talk on Saturday

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The world leaders will have their first known direct communication since Trump was sworn in as president, reports Bloomberg. The talk will take place by phone, though the Kremlin said it doesn’t expect “substantive discussions on the whole range of issues” facing the two nations.

