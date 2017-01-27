advertisement
Tesla is suing a former employee for allegedly stealing company secrets

By Michael Grothaus

The lawsuit alleges that a former Autopilot team manager and a director of Google’s self-driving project stole company information and went to great lengths to hide their tracks in order to set up a competing startup, which the pair hoped would quickly get bought by a larger company looking to advance its own self-driving car program, reports VentureBeat.

[Image: Tesla]

