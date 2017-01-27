advertisement
Google Maps now tells you how hard it is to park in some cities

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The new feature displays an icon telling you if parking at your final destination will be easy, limited, or if you have a “medium” shot of finding a space, Google wrote in a blog post. The feature is available in 25 metro areas with more rolling out soon.
[Image: Google]

