These 20 freelance skills are in demand right now

With the rise of AI voice assistants like Alexa and Siri, “natural language processing” topped Upwork’s latest quarterly index of the 20 fastest-growing freelance skills. Upwork describes the skill as the ability of a computer to “understand human speech as it’s spoken.” Based on freelancer billings, demand for the skill grew more than 200% in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to the same period a year earlier. Read the full list below: