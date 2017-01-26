advertisement
These 20 freelance skills are in demand right now

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

With the rise of AI voice assistants like Alexa and Siri, “natural language processing” topped Upwork’s latest quarterly index of the 20 fastest-growing freelance skills. Upwork describes the skill as the ability of a computer to “understand human speech as it’s spoken.” Based on freelancer billings, demand for the skill grew more than 200% in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to the same period a year earlier. Read the full list below: 

1. Natural language processing

2. Swift

3. Tableau

4. Amazon Marketplace Web Services (MWS)

5. Stripe

6. Instagram marketing

7. MySQL programming

8. Unbounce

9. Social media management

10. AngularJS

11. Business consulting

12. Machine learning

13. Brand strategy

14. 3D rendering

15. Information security

16. R development

17. Node.js development

18. User experience design

19. Bluetooth

20. Zendesk customer support

