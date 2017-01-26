These 20 freelance skills are in demand right now

With the rise of AI voice assistants like Alexa and Siri, “natural language processing” topped Upwork’s latest quarterly index of the 20 fastest-growing freelance skills. Upwork describes the skill as the ability of a computer to “understand human speech as it’s spoken.” Based on freelancer billings, demand for the skill grew more than 200% in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to the same period a year earlier. Read the full list below:
1. Natural language processing
2. Swift
3. Tableau
4. Amazon Marketplace Web Services (MWS)
5. Stripe
6. Instagram marketing
7. MySQL programming
8. Unbounce
9. Social media management
10. AngularJS
11. Business consulting
12. Machine learning
13. Brand strategy
14. 3D rendering
15. Information security
16. R development
17. Node.js development
18. User experience design
19. Bluetooth
20. Zendesk customer support