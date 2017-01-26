advertisement
Elon Musk personally pitched Trump on the idea of a carbon tax

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The Tesla CEO and founder, who also supports the nomination of former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, brought up the issue directly with President Trump at a meeting in the White House on Monday, reports Bloomberg. Musk’s idea for a tax on carbon emissions reportedly didn’t get too much support in the room full of company executives. 
