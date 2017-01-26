Scientists just reset the Doomsday Clock: It’s now the closest it’s been to midnight since  the 1950s 

Amid warnings about nuclear arms and President Donald Trump’s fiery rhetoric, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has moved its Doomsday Clock ahead a half-minute, setting the clock to two-and-a-half minutes before midnight. The virtual clock, which represents how close humanity is to nuclear destruction and other existential threats, is now closer to midnight than it’s been since the 1950s, when Cold War tensions prompted experts to set the clock to just two minutes before the hour.