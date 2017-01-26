Guess who wants to merge now?

Let’s see how many times I can use the word “merge” in one paragraph: Because Verizon and Charter haven’t been merging with enough companies lately, the Wall Street Journal is now reporting that the two giants might merge with each other. Specifically, Verizon, which just merged with AOL and is in the process of merging with Yahoo, is “exploring the possibility” of also merging with Charter, which just merged with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks. Dizzy yet?