TheFirst100Days: Your daily guide to all the changes

If all you’re seeing on CNN and your Facebook news feed are endless stories about the crowd counting crisis or where Tiffany Trump is registered to vote, blame pack journalism or gaslighting by the administration or both. Either way, such stories are a distraction from all the important new policies and changes being enacted by the Trump administration in this first week of its first 100 days. Every day, every single federal agency is hiring new officials, setting new policy and scrapping old rules, making the Federal Register more than just a cure for insomnia. So, we’re here to help you focus on the news that matters with this daily guide:

• Trump picked Republican FTC commissioner Maureen K. Ohlhausen to be the commission’s acting chairman. She is known as a critic of government regulation, including net neutrality, and her reluctance to pursue lawsuits as frequently as her predecessor should hearten companies targeted by the FTC such as Amazon, Apple, and Google.

• The president also tapped Republicans, Victoria Lipnic and Philip Miscimarra to head the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), respectively, as acting chairs. They’re both seen as business-friendly: “Phil and Vicki will have more of an orientation to the interests of the employer in trying to find a balance as opposed to an advocate on behalf of employees that may not have that sense of balance,” Michael Lotito, who co-chairs Little Mendelson’s Workplace Policy Institute, told the Hill.

• One of Trump’s executive orders that he signed yesterday stripping non-citizens of their privacy rights threatens the US-EU Data Shield agreement. That agreement allows the transfer of Europeans’ personal data to the US while making sure that companies adhere to Europe’s stricter privacy laws, reports Engadget.

• Trump’s freeze on new regulations might doom OSHA and EPA rules regarding chemical facility safety.

• Among the 62 new federal regulations that have already been withdrawn are rules to give military spouses preferences in federal hiring, to inspect aircraft fuselages for cracks and to streamline income tests for federally-subsidized housing.