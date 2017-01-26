50 years ago, America had its first space disaster

Aeronautics enthusiasts are gearing up to commemorate the fatal Apollo 1 disaster, which took place on January 27, 1967, and nearly derailed the space race. During a launch test, a cabin fire broke out and killed all three crew members—the first fatalities of the nascent U.S. space program. Smithsonian.com has a thoughtful look at the disaster’s legacy and why it still matters.
The visitor complex at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida is holding a day of remembrance today, which is available to view via live-stream here. The complex is also debuting a new exhibit this week. The Apollo capsule hatch will be on display.
Watch #KennedySpaceCenter Day of Remembrance honoring #Apollo1 and fallen astronauts today on NASA TV at 10 am EST. https://t.co/e5ONhOLqgP pic.twitter.com/NfsN6UA33d
— KSC Visitor Complex (@ExploreSpaceKSC) January 26, 2017