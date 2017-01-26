advertisement
What cord cutting? Pay-TV customers are flocking back to Comcast

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Cable and media giant Comcast beat fourth-quarter estimates today with earnings of 95 cents a share on revenue of $21 billion. The Philly company posted an impressive gain of 80,000 new pay-TV customers for the fourth quarter and 161,000 new pay-TV customers for 2016. Comcast chief Brian Roberts called those numbers the best in a decade. Comcast, like other cable companies, has been struggling to keep people paying for linear TV in the age of streaming and on-demand video. Last year, it lost 36,000 net video subscribers—and even that was considered good. But improvements in customer service and a shiny new X1 platform seem to be helping. 

Read the full earnings results here.


