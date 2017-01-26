advertisement
Xiaomi’s Hugo Barra is now leading Facebook’s VR efforts

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Just days after he announced his departure from Xiaomi, the company’s former head of international expansion has landed at Facebook where he will be in charge of Oculus Rift as vice president of virtual reality, reports Bloomberg.

