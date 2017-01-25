This startup is breaking e-commerce out of the shopping cart

Buy buttons whizzing by in social feeds have so far failed to get people to shop outside of traditional online shopping carts. But a company called Button may have figured out a way to get people buying in places we wouldn’t necessarily expect to make a purchase. The company’s technology serves up opportunities to buy things where it’s clear they’re interested in a product. For example, Button is what helps you book an Uber from Foursquare or a hotel while reading an article about Palm Springs. Its partners include Uber, Huffington Post, Foursquare, Boxed, Doordash, Jet.com, Groupon, and Ticketmaster.
“What we want to do is identify the moments where intent to buy is highest,” says Mike Jaconi, CEO. Button isn’t yet profitable, but it reports earning tens of millions in revenue. Today, the company announced a new $20 million funding round from Norwest Venture Partners that it will use to grow its presence in Europe and Asia. To date it has raised $34 million.