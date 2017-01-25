This startup is breaking e-commerce out of the shopping cart

Buy buttons whizzing by in social feeds have so far failed to get people to shop outside of traditional online shopping carts. But a company called Button may have figured out a way to get people buying in places we wouldn’t necessarily expect to make a purchase. The company’s technology serves up opportunities to buy things where it’s clear they’re interested in a product. For example, Button is what helps you book an Uber from Foursquare or a hotel while reading an article about Palm Springs. Its partners include Uber, Huffington Post, Foursquare, Boxed, Doordash, Jet.com, Groupon, and Ticketmaster.