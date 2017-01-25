advertisement
Come sail aboard the S.S. Amazon

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Despite not owning any actual ships, Amazon is getting into the ocean shipping business. The company is now booking space on ocean freight vessels as a way of facilitating shipments between the United States and China, the Wall Street Journal reports. So far, Amazon has facilitated 150 cargo ship containers. The e-commerce giant has been looking to expand its logistics reach as it seeks to control more and more of the supply chain for commerce. WSJ has more.

