Alphabet Earnings preview: How did Google’s new Pixel and Home do in Q4?

Tomorrow, Alphabet will announce its fourth-quarter earnings , which are expected to be quite good. According to Forbes , analysts are predicting the tech giant to report earnings of $9.65 per share on revenues of $20.51 billion. Not bad, not bad at all.

What we’re looking forward to is hearing how the company’s biggest new products, Google’s Pixel phone and its Home personal assistant, sold after their November launches. Pixel is Google’s first-ever self-made high-end smartphone, so the device’s performance will say a lot about how successful the company can be competing against the likes of Apple, Samsung, HTC, and so on. At the same time, it will interesting to hear how Google’s all-new virtual reality platform, Daydream, performed. In the wake of a recent price cut for the Daydream View–the VR headset that supports the Daydream platform–some have wondered if sales were slow. Analysts will also be looking to see how other new Google products, like its Wi-Fi router, did. Stay tuned.