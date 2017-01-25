An AI poker player is bluffing some pros and winning a ton

We already know that the best human players have met their match at games like chess and Go, backgammon and checkers. But, The Verge writes today, the actual applications of those AI accomplishments are hard to pinpoint because “most real-world problems aren’t laid out neatly on a board where both sides know exactly how the opponent will operate and where all the important pieces are at all times.” Learning how to out-bluff humans, though, could have a lot of real-world uses, and that’s why researchers at Carnegie-Mellon built Libratus, a bot that for the last couple of weeks has been engaged in many tens of thousands of hands of poker against a group of pros.