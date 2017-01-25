HTC giving 1,000 Vive trackers to VR developers to seed creation of motion-tracked accessories

At CES, HTC introduced its new VR tracking device , which allows just about any accessory to be positionally tracked and incorporated into, say, a game. That meant things like realistic baseball games, where users could swing a bat, and the bat could be tracked. Or tennis. And so.

Today, HTC said it is giving 1,000 of the trackers to developers in a bid to get them going on building the kinds of rich experiences that will help VR become a more mainstream entertainment technology. In a blog post, HTC said it has started taking applications that “tell us why your project is going to help the world rethink VR.” Added HTC, “Ready to debut a new product in VR? Want to create an API to track a pet (or your coffee table) within the VR world? Want to track a keyboard in VR? Tell us how and why.”

