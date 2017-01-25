Google says it’s cracking down on bad ads

Fake news may be the internet’s Public Enemy No. 1 these days, but bad ads are a growing problem, too. Google says it’s been cracking down on ads that are misleading and gamey, as well as those that promote illegal products. The result? The company says it took down 1.7 billion “bad ads” in 2016, more than double the number it took down the year before. Part of that is the result of more restrictive policies, including a recent ban on ads for payday loans, Google exec Scott Spencer explained in a blog post.