Could a WikiLeaks-style info dump save climate data from Trump’s deleting fingers?

Amid reports that President Trump has told the EPA to delete the climate change page from its website, Twitter erupted last night with outrage and suggestions for how to preserve government documents. Upon his inauguration on Friday, the new administration removed pages from WhiteHouse.gov referring to LGBT rights, civil rights, and health care. In response to the latest move, many people screen-grabbed climate change pages at both the EPA and NASA’s Website.

And prominent investor and Shark Tank star Chris Sacca called for a “WikiLeaks for America,” where government employees can “safely publish data that belongs to all of us.” (The idea of a national WikiLeaks is due to widespread skepticism of Julian Assange’s WikiLeaks, which seems to have favored Trump in the election by only leaking emails from the Clinton campaign.) Sacca’s suggestion prompted plenty of responses, including journalists suggesting that news outlets like ProPublica, the Center for Public Integrity, and the New York Times provide ways for government leakers to submit documents and others who were more cynical about the media’s role in such efforts.

Or, as I suggested, you can just go to Google, type in “climate change” and site:.gov and screengrab every page you find.