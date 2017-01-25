advertisement
Get ready for a lot more electric car charging stations

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Nissan and BMW said today that they’ve installed 174 charging locations across 33 states—available to all electric vehicle owners—and another 50 are coming soon. The stations offer both CHAdeMO and SAE Combo connectors, suitable for cars with DC Fast chargers. 

