No joke: Trump is going to order a “major investigation” into voter fraud

Because winning the presidency isn’t enough. It’s time to fight imaginary enemies.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Note: none of Trump’s stated "voter fraud" investigation areas include actual fraud, rather a focus on purging names from voter reg list

— Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) January 25, 2017

The author of the study Trump used said "You would have better chance of a shark winning the Powerball than finding any voter fraud."

— Nancy Skinner (@ClimateTalker) January 25, 2017



[Source photos: Flickr users Travelbag Ltd, Vito Fun; geralt via Pixabay]