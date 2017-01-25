advertisement
Mark Zuckerberg might not sue families into selling their ancestral lands to him after all

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

How nice. The Facebook founder says he’s “reconsidering” the lawsuits against families in Hawaii. As he told BuzzFeed:

“Based on feedback from the local community, we are reconsidering the quiet title process and discussing how to move forward. We want to make sure we are following a process that protects the interests of property owners, respects the traditions of native Hawaiians, and preserves the environment. We love Kauai. We want to be good members of the community and preserve the land for generations to come.”

