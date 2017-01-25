Now scientists are marching on Washington

After the insane success of the Women’s March on Washington, the next group is set to march in protest. Anyone concerned with the future of STEM in America can find out more about the Scientists’ March on Washington here.
There are certain things that we accept as facts with no alternatives. The Earth is becoming warmer due to human action. The diversity of life arose by evolution. Politicians who devalue expertise risk making decisions that do not reflect reality and must be held accountable. An American government that ignores science to pursue ideological agendas endangers the world.