Badlands National Park has deleted tweets on climate change that flouted Trump gag order

It’s unknown at this point what that person’s fate is, but we know one thing: The tweets are gone. Fortunately, there are records of them, via screenshots, so they’re not lost forever.

Godspeed, Badlands National Park social media manager. May thousands more follow your example. pic.twitter.com/3YGzZ9hqJw

— Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) January 24, 2017