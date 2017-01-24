Badlands National Park has deleted tweets on climate change that flouted Trump gag order

One of the early hallmarks of the Trump Administration has been its order that employees from several federal agencies (including the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Agriculture, and National Institutes of Health, among others) go more or less radio silent when it comes to public communications, even with the press or Congress. So when someone behind the Twitter account of South Dakota’s Badlands National Park went rogue and posted a series of tweets earlier today about scientific markers of climate change, a whole lot of people took notice, and many expressed their appreciation at the courage of the tweeter—who no doubt was risking his or her job.
It’s unknown at this point what that person’s fate is, but we know one thing: The tweets are gone. Fortunately, there are records of them, via screenshots, so they’re not lost forever.
Godspeed, Badlands National Park social media manager. May thousands more follow your example. pic.twitter.com/3YGzZ9hqJw
— Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) January 24, 2017