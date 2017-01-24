Energous stock dives 14% after analyst report throws cold water on long-range charging in iPhone 8

Rumors have been swirling for a year that the “top tier consumer electronics company” Energous says it’s working with is Apple. Such a partnership may exist, but Energous’s over-the-air charging tech will not appear in the iPhone 8, says a very bearish report yesterday from the (anonymous) analysts at Copperfield Research.

The analysts make no secret of their skepticism of Energous’s “WattUp” technology, or their short position on the Energous stock. And their clients who shorted the stock made money today. Energous stock closed down 14% on the NASDAQ today.