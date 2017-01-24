Facts just lost another battle in the war of information

The Trump administration has been trying to curtail social media use by federal agencies like the National Parks Service and the Environmental Protection Agency, but whoever’s running the Twitter account of Badlands National Park had different ideas today. As was widely reported, the park’s account spent much of the day spitting out climate change facts—a worthy service given the new president’s stated views on the topic. Sadly, the info storm didn’t last—by late afternoon, the climate change tweets were gone.