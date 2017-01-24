Uber more than tripled its spending on lobbyists in 2016

The gig economy grows up—the ride-sharing startup spent almost $1.4 lobbying members of Congress, traffic safety regulators, and federal trade officials in 2016. That’s more than triple the $470,000 that Uber spent in 2o15 and reflects how the company has an increasing interest in influencing federal policy on autonomous vehicles and contract labor. Airbnb, which spends most of its lobbying dollars on the state and local level, also boosted its spending in 2016 (to $355,000 from $260,000 in 2015.)