Under fire from Big Pharma, Martin Shkreli employs the “everybody does it” defense

One day after the head of a pharmaceutical lobbying group called out Martin Shkreli’s price-hiking controversy in a TV interview, the notorious “pharma bro” and recent Twitter exile is striking back. With a new website called “Pharma Skeletons,” Shkreli has begun cataloging instances of similar price hikes throughout the broader industry. The website opens with a message to Stephen Ubl, chief executive of the lobbying group PhRMA: “Don’t you dare point your finger at me for the pharmaceutical industry’s troubles. It turns out we’ve all made some unpopular moves.”