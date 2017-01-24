Under fire from Big Pharma, Martin Shkreli employs the “everybody does it” defense

One day after the head of a pharmaceutical lobbying group called out Martin Shkreli’s price-hiking controversy in a TV interview, the notorious “pharma bro” and recent Twitter exile is striking back. With a new website called “Pharma Skeletons,” Shkreli has begun cataloging instances of similar price hikes throughout the broader industry. The website opens with a message to Stephen Ubl, chief executive of the lobbying group PhRMA: “Don’t you dare point your finger at me for the pharmaceutical industry’s troubles. It turns out we’ve all made some unpopular moves.”
Fortune has more on the public brawl and its backstory.
[Photo: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images]