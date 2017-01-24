Bandcamp proves people are still willing to pay for music in the streaming age

Bandcamp is easily the most counterintuitively successful company in the music business. As people flock to subscription services and the broader market for album sales continues to collapse, Bandcamp keeps selling music. In 2016, the site saw a 58% increase in cassette sales, a 48% bump for vinyl, and a 20% increase in digital album sales, according to new data released by the company.
Industrywide, sales of digital and physical albums both declined last year. But Bandcamp’s direct fan-to-artist support model has bucked these trends on a smaller scale, proving that serious fans will still fork over money for music they love. Yes, even if it means buying a rectangular hunk plastic that most of us marked for dead 20 years ago.