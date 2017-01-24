Simon & Schuster CEO defends signing Milo Yiannopoulos book. Also, publishing is 88% white.

Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy reupped her industry’s claims to defending a free and open “social discourse” in a letter shared by BuzzFeed this morning. The letter defended the choice to publish a book by notorious white-nationalist hatemonger Milo Yiannopoulos (though some self-described white nationalists have pointedly disavowed him). More than 160 of the publisher’s own children’s authors signed a letter earlier this month protesting the decision.