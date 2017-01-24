advertisement
Alibaba just had an incredible quarter

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Chinese e-commerce company’s revenue surged 54% to $7.67 billion, with a net income of $2.47 billion, reports TechCrunch. The biggest source of revenue for the company came from its Taobao marketplace, which now has 493 million monthly users and 443 million active buyers.

