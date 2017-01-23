Samsung’s thriving chip business eased the pain of the Note 7 debacle, earnings report shows

• Samsung’s overall operating profit was up by 50% to 9.22 trillion won ($7.93 billion) in the October-December quarter , up from 6.14 trillion won last year, fueled mainly by a strong chip business.

• After the nightmarish experience of the Galaxy Note 7 recall, the company’s mobile phone business took a small but significant hit in the quarter. Smartphone sales were off 6% to 22.65 trillion won ($19.43 million).

• Samsung’s chip division killed it again this quarter with operating profit up 77% to 4.95 trillion won versus the year-earlier period.

(Samsung recalled its Galaxy Note 7 phones in October after numerous reports of the device’s battery exploding.)