Oracle sued for paying white guys more than its other workers 

A lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Labor claims that Oracle has a “systemic practice” of paying white male workers more than employees of color and women with the same job titles, according to a New York Times report . The company refuted the charge in a statement saying it was “politically motivated, based on false allegations and wholly without merit,” but the Labor Department says that Oracle refused to provide routine employment data.

The required reporting of salary information for women and men to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) was mandated by an executive order signed by former President Obama. It’s aimed at federal contractors (of which Oracle is one). He subsequently submitted a proposal to further help close the gender wage gap by requiring companies with 100 or more employees to report their staff’s pay broken down by race, gender, and ethnicity.

Although many tech companies used to provide employment data publicly on an annual basis in effort to promote diversity initiatives and report on progress, many recently stopped when the numbers weren’t budging after two to three years.