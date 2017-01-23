Boom moving toward testing of its supersonic plane after successful wind tunnel test

It’s still going to be a few years before any passengers get to fly supersonic aboard Denver-based Boom’s all-business class jets, but the big milestone it announced today would seem to be an important step forward to eventually plying the skies at above the speed of sound .

This step will allow the team to move on to building the large-scale hardware to begin testing with human pilots. This is a very substantial update for the company and a culmination of Boom’s aerospace work, two years in the making.

Boom in November unveiled the design of the XB1, a one-third-sized model of the 45-passenger supersonic jet it eventually expects will be able to fly passengers from, say, New York to London, in three-and-a-quarter hours. Richard Branson’s Virgin Group has options on the company’s first ten planes, which are hoped to come off production lines in the early 2020s. Today, it said that completion of the wind tunnel tests–the “culmination of [its] aerospace work, two years in the making,” pave the way for building the XB1.