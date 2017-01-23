Was Hillary Clinton supposed to be on the cover of the upcoming Vogue? 

Long before the editors of Vogue magazine chose to put British Prime Minister Theresa May on the cover of the April issue, the magazine had another politico in mind: Hillary Clinton. The idea to have Clinton on the cover of the upcoming “power” issue was ultimately tabled in the wake of her election defeat—it’s not clear if that was Clinton’s decision or the magazine’s—and the editors spent weeks scrambling to find a replacement, sources tell us. (Obviously, those Melania Trump rumors prompted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s meeting with then president-elect Trump in December were wrong.) But if you know anything more, please reach out!



[Photo: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons]