Google PR wins the prize for best email of the day

Every corporate communications email should be this fun. In response to a far-out rumor that it is considering an acquisition of Condé Nast , Google put out a very imaginative rendition of the standard “We don’t comment on rumors and speculation” statement:

“You seem Wired into the latest chatter. We got some Backchannel from a New Yorker that this gossip was en Vogue. When your question came in and we Reddit, it made us quite Epicurious because your stories have some Allure. But Self-ishly we don’t comment on rumors (Glamour-ous or otherwise). Bon Appétit!“

WWD reported this morning that Condé could be exploring a sale. While Google’s name came up, such a deal would seem highly unlikely. Then again, somebody at Google sure seems familiar with Condé Nast’s brands.