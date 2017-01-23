Reid Hoffman: More than 50 percent of Silicon Valley billionaires have “apocalypse insurance”

The LinkedIn cofounder tells the New Yorker that a huge share of his fellow tech moguls have acquired some refuge in New Zealand and other remote parts of the world (and even the U.S.) to hide away, in case things really get bad in the next few years. Per the story, “Doomsday Prep for the Super-rich,”
Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn and a prominent investor, recalls telling a friend that he was thinking of visiting New Zealand. ‘Oh, are you going to get apocalypse insurance?’ the friend asked. … New Zealand, he discovered, is a favored refuge in the event of a cataclysm. … I asked Hoffman to estimate what share of fellow Silicon Valley billionaires have acquired some level of ‘apocalypse insurance,’ in the form of a hideaway in the U.S. or abroad. ‘I would guess fifty-plus per cent,’ he said, ‘but that’s parallel with the decision to buy a vacation home.’ …