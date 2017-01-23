Reid Hoffman: More than 50 percent of Silicon Valley billionaires have “apocalypse insurance”

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn and a prominent investor, recalls telling a friend that he was thinking of visiting New Zealand. ‘Oh, are you going to get apocalypse insurance?’ the friend asked. … New Zealand, he discovered, is a favored refuge in the event of a cataclysm. … I asked Hoffman to estimate what share of fellow Silicon Valley billionaires have acquired some level of ‘apocalypse insurance,’ in the form of a hideaway in the U.S. or abroad. ‘I would guess fifty-plus per cent,’ he said, ‘but that’s parallel with the decision to buy a vacation home.’ …