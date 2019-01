NOAA just released the amazing first images from its new GOES-16 weather satellite, which launched in November and is capable of sending back more vivid pictures than its predecessors .



The first images show a breathtaking sweep of the Western Hemisphere and kind of make you forget—at least for a short while—that things are a bit of a mess down here right now. NOAA says the higher-resolution images will help the agency make more accurate weather forecasts.



Check out the full image set here.