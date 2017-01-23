Get ready for more music streaming exclusives

A lot of people hate them, but exclusive music deals are turning out to be a pretty good business model for the emergent streaming industry. And we’re probably going to see more and more of them. Case in point: Sprint is reportedly buying a 33% stake in Jay Z’s Tidal, and according to sources cited by MarketWatch, the deal will include a “$75 million a year marketing fund that will be used to obtain and promote exclusive content from artists.” Read the full story here.