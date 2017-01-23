advertisement
WhiteHouse.gov has scrubbed the site of pages dedicated to net neutrality and open government 

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

As part of the Trump administration’s makeover of WhiteHouse.gov since Friday, it has deleted the Obama administration’s climate change page, tweaked the FLOTUS page (after we noted that it included a reference to Melania Trump’s QVC line of jewelry), and an LGBTQ rights page. Now, it’s also scrubbed pages devoted to net neutrality, open government, and the Office of Science and Technology Policy, notes Politico.

