The SEC wants to know why it took Yahoo two years to disclose a massive data breach: report

The Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly launched an investigation into the 2014 data breach of Yahoo Inc. and why the company didn’t disclose it sooner. That’s according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited unnamed sources. WSJ reports that a government probe of this nature is highly unusual. The massive breach, which Yahoo said was “state sponsored,” exposed the private data of some 500 million users, but the company didn’t make it public until 2016. It later revealed that an even larger breach—this one from 2013—affected more than 1 billion users. Read the full story here.