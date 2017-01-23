Cult watch startup Kapten & Son taps Bang & Olufsen’s design studio for new line  

Three years ago, three Germans in their mid-twenties founded watch brand Kapten & Son with designs to take on old-school brands Swatch and Fossil. They boot-strapped the company, launched it online, and it now has a global distribution throughout Europe, Asia, and Australia. These days, the company is focused on the U.S. market: It now has retail partnerships with Nordstrom.

The brand is known for its preppy aesthetic, with prices ranging from $150 to $200. Today it launches a new minimalistic line called Pure, with a black-and-white color palette and made with a silicone strap, that will sell for $99. It was created with the help of Bang & Olufsen’s design studio and is inspired by German designer Dieter Ram’s principle that, “Good design is as little design as possible.”