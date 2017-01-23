Here’s the latest on how China’s population is using apps and the internet

• China had 731 million internet users as of December 2016, which accounts for more than half of its 1.4 billion population.

• Ninety-five percent of China’s internet users are on mobile (695 million people in total).

• China added 42.99 million new internet users in the past year.

• In China, 168 million people use car-hailing apps.

• In China, 469 million people also use mobile wallets.

• WeChat is the most-used app in China. It’s used by 80% of all internet users in the country—an enormous user base built in part on the world’s most popular digital cash platform.