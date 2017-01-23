Another computer glitch has grounded United flights

This glitch has so far only affected domestic United flights in the U.S., reports Reuters . International flights and international-bound flights leaving from the U.S. are not affected.

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience.

— United (@united) January 23, 2017

UPDATE: The ground stop has been lifted. We’re working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers.

— United (@united) January 23, 2017