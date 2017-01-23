Jack Dorsey apologizes for forcing Twitter users to follow Trump

The company forced half a million people who chose to follow President Obama’s new @POTUS44 Twitter account to also follow the @POTUS Twitter account, which is now used by President Trump.

Two issues were reported during the day which we spent the night confirming and have now corrected:

— jack (@jack) January 21, 2017

1. People who followed @POTUS44 (Obama Admin) after 12pET were mistakenly set to also follow @POTUS (Trump Admin).

— jack (@jack) January 21, 2017

2. Some people who unfollowed @POTUS in the past were mistakenly marked to now follow @POTUS

— jack (@jack) January 21, 2017

We believe this affected about 560,000 people. This was a mistake, it wasn’t right, we own it, and we apologize. No excuses.

— jack (@jack) January 21, 2017