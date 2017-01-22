Samsung says battery design and manufacturing problems led to Note 7 explosions

On Sunday night, Samsung announced the official results of an independent study into the causes of the Galaxy Note 7’s battery explosions. The study found:

• The original manufacturer of the Note 7 batteries, Samsung SDI, built the positive and negative battery material layers too close together at the corner of the cells. This raised the potential for a short circuit in a highly charged battery.

• The company that manufactured the batteries for the replacement Note 7 phones, ATL, introduced a manufacturing process flaw that caused further explosions in the phones. Excessive welding material in the batteries caused a short circuit between positive and negative layers.

• UL (one of the independent investigators) says more study is needed to find the “root cause” of the explosions.