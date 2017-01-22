advertisement
Samsung says battery design and manufacturing problems led to Note 7 explosions

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

On Sunday night, Samsung announced the official results of an independent study into the causes of the Galaxy Note 7’s battery explosions. The study found:

• The original manufacturer of the Note 7 batteries, Samsung SDI, built the positive and negative battery material layers too close together at the corner of the cells. This raised the potential for a short circuit in a highly charged battery. 

• The company that manufactured the batteries for the replacement Note 7 phones, ATL, introduced a manufacturing process flaw that caused further explosions in the phones. Excessive welding material in the batteries caused a short circuit between positive and negative layers.

• UL (one of the independent investigators) says more study is needed to find the “root cause” of the explosions.

