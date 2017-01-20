Adoptly, the probably fake “Tinder for adoption,” just got kicked out by Kickstarter

Kickstarter has suspended the crowdfunding campaign for Adoptly, a (likely very fake) app that supposedly planned to apply the Tinder model to adoption. The company, whose tagline was “Parenthood is just a swipe away,” launched the campaign earlier this month with the goal of raising $150,000. It raised $4,000 of that before the suspension.

The app is exceptionally similar to another fake app, Pooper, which gained some attention last summer. That app purported to be an “Uber for dog poop” but was really an art project “satirizing our app-obsessed world.”



Kickstarter has not formally commented on the reason for the app’s suspension from the service, but a list of reasons for such an action can be found here.