Watch the government’s position on protecting LGBT rights vanish before your eyes

By Rich Bellis1 minute Read

Well, that didn’t take long.

Some Twitter users say they’re still able to access the report (I, for one, cannot). Elsewhere, occurrences of “LGBT” appear to already have been wiped from WhiteHouse.gov.

To be fair, officials could very well replace these pages with different information outlining the Trump administration’s plans to protect LGBT workers, many of whom can still legally be fired for being gay or trans all across the United States.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

