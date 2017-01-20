Watch the government’s position on protecting LGBT rights vanish before your eyes

It’s only been 25 min and the Dept. of Labor’s report on Advancing LGBT Workplace Rights has been taken down. https://t.co/KzBp8VZweD pic.twitter.com/UhnWqWZvPC

— Jay Franzone (@JayFranzone) January 20, 2017

Some Twitter users say they’re still able to access the report (I, for one, cannot). Elsewhere, occurrences of “LGBT” appear to already have been wiped from WhiteHouse.gov.

All mentions of #LGBT removed from https://t.co/SA7jODMMx8; 44 mentions for ‘military’. The great work begins. pic.twitter.com/CIpdITywnl

— Jonathan D. Lovitz (@jdlovitz) January 20, 2017

To be fair, officials could very well replace these pages with different information outlining the Trump administration’s plans to protect LGBT workers, many of whom can still legally be fired for being gay or trans all across the United States.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.