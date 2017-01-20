advertisement
Anti-Trump protesters have chained themselves to the front doors of Uber HQ

By Emily Price1 minute Read

Angered by Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s decision to be part of Donald Trump’s Strategic and Policy forum, protesters have reportedly chained themselves to the front doors of Uber’s San Francisco offices, preventing employees from entering the building. Uber has advised those employees to work from home or elsewhere this morning.

