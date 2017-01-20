advertisement
New WhiteHouse.gov is already pushing Melania Trump’s QVC line of jewelry

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

As soon as President Trump took the Oath of Office, the White House website completely switched over, including some major changes such as the deletion of Obama’s climate change page.

And it’s pushing FLOTUS’s jewelry collection on her page:

“Melania is also a successful entrepreneur. In April 2010, Melania Trump launched her own jewelry collection, “Melania™ Timepieces & Jewelry”, on QVC.”


UPDATE 11:55 pm: The White House just dropped the mention of QVC in her resume. That section now reads: “In April 2010, Melania Trump launched her own jewelry collection.”

